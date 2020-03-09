Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 17,838 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,838 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.11% of Genuine Parts worth $17,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $369,000. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 87,063 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, TL Private Wealth acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Shares of GPC opened at $82.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.18 and a 200-day moving average of $99.00. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $80.78 and a one year high of $115.20.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.54%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPC. TheStreet downgraded Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.88.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.