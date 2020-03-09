Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 20,024 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,024 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.08% of Garmin worth $15,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Garmin by 2,221.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Garmin by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin stock opened at $87.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $74.29 and a 52-week high of $105.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.24%.

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total transaction of $64,763.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $249,418.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Garmin from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Garmin from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.20.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.