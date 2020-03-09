Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 37,355 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 37,355 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.14% of Lamb Weston worth $17,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LW. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Lamb Weston by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 121,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,417,000 after purchasing an additional 34,327 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in Lamb Weston by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Lamb Weston by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 298,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,682,000 after purchasing an additional 134,264 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Lamb Weston by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 238,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Lamb Weston by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 66,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on LW shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.86.

In other news, CFO Robert Mcnutt sold 8,696 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $793,075.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,390,923.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,668 shares of company stock worth $2,164,789. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $83.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $58.83 and a 52-week high of $96.32. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.30.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 869.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.