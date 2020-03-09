Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 54,276 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 50.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,635 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,276 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.12% of Citrix Systems worth $17,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the third quarter worth $2,372,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the third quarter worth $978,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,177 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 15,414 shares during the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on CTXS shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $117.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.28 and a 12 month high of $130.55.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 84.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $138,929.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,672,858.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.71, for a total transaction of $481,805.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,982,265.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,542,079. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

