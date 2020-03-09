Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys Shares of 101,631 Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 101,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,472,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.29% of Tech Data as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tech Data by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 433,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,153,000 after purchasing an additional 96,590 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Tech Data by 1,981.7% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 217,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,190,000 after purchasing an additional 206,770 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tech Data during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,501,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 352.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 168,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,126,000 after buying an additional 130,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,821,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tech Data stock opened at $140.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.08. Tech Data Corp has a 52-week low of $80.20 and a 52-week high of $151.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tech Data had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tech Data Corp will post 13.31 EPS for the current year.

TECD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

