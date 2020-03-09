Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 916,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 488,690 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.20% of Invesco worth $16,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 95,605 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 126,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 42,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 968,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,401,000 after acquiring an additional 126,128 shares during the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco stock opened at $13.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.64 and a 52-week high of $22.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.01.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 10.20%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.45%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Autonomous Res upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.71.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

