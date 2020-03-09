Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 40,370 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.18% of RenaissanceRe worth $15,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 193.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. 93.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RNR opened at $175.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.75. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $141.00 and a 1-year high of $202.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.38.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.41). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.90%.

RNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.67.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

