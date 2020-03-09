Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 791,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,711 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.08% of KeyCorp worth $15,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 44,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 226,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 26,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KEY shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.11.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $14.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.33. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $14.68 and a 1 year high of $20.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.58.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $169,959.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,155.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

