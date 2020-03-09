Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Position in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,252 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.16% of Avery Dennison worth $17,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 7.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 10.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 31.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 5.4% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 13,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 15.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVY opened at $120.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39. Avery Dennison Corp has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $141.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.04.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 51.98%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corp will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.15%.

In related news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total value of $667,183.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,257.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lori J. Bondar bought 500 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.85 per share, for a total transaction of $56,425.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,362.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.40.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

