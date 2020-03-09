Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $15.99 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 464,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,476 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.13% of Duke Realty worth $15,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Duke Realty by 160.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 505,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,209,000 after purchasing an additional 311,519 shares during the period. Green Street Investors LLC increased its position in Duke Realty by 20.2% in the third quarter. Green Street Investors LLC now owns 284,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,668,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 20.5% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 22,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 1.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 167,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,707,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 3.2% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 32,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRE opened at $33.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Duke Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $29.48 and a 1 year high of $38.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.74.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 44.05%. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.28%.

DRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Realty from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BTIG Research cut Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.92.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

