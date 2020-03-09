Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $17.91 Million Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $17,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 170.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

NYSE MTD opened at $715.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $772.26 and a 200-day moving average of $733.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.37. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $638.92 and a 52 week high of $873.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $843.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.43 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 118.08% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 24.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 9,500 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.49, for a total transaction of $7,262,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,695,367.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,214 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.65, for a total value of $4,070,309.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,679,405.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,678 shares of company stock valued at $12,076,167 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTD. ValuEngine raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $790.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $845.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $786.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $770.86.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.