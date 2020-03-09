Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $18.17 Million Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,145 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.13% of UDR worth $18,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in UDR by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in UDR by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in UDR by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in UDR by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 101,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UDR by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 30,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $467,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 173,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,085,596.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $2,008,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 400,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,118,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,983,000. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UDR. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on UDR from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup upgraded UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet downgraded UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.69.

UDR stock opened at $48.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 77.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.59 and its 200-day moving average is $48.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.04 and a 1 year high of $51.25.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.29. UDR had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $302.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

