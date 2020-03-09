Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $18.84 Million Holdings in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of FleetCor Technologies worth $18,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLT. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in FleetCor Technologies by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,386,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,262,015,000 after buying an additional 431,872 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,060,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 278,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,142,000 after purchasing an additional 153,216 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,129,000. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,566,000. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $249.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.61. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $224.75 and a 1 year high of $329.85.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $698.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.49 million. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 33.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

In other FleetCor Technologies news, insider Alan King sold 6,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.49, for a total transaction of $2,120,694.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,615 shares in the company, valued at $5,680,661.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Armando Lins Netto sold 21,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.44, for a total value of $6,810,349.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,603,983.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,393 shares of company stock valued at $18,138,045. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Cfra upped their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $316.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $316.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $331.00 target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. FleetCor Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.90.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

