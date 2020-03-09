Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.16% of Camden Property Trust worth $16,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 6.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,020,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,127,000 after buying an additional 71,653 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 78,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,353,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the third quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 800,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,896,000 after buying an additional 29,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $113.95 on Monday. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $96.69 and a 1 year high of $120.73. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 51.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.46 and its 200 day moving average is $110.67.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.57. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Camden Property Trust’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.49%.

In other news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 22,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total value of $2,528,151.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,106,344.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 30,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $3,195,115.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,010 shares in the company, valued at $19,460,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,354 shares of company stock worth $9,151,583 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CPT shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Sandler O’Neill raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zelman & Associates reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.33.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

