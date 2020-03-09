Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Holdings in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,795 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.13% of Godaddy worth $15,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Godaddy by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in Godaddy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 16,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Godaddy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Godaddy by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Godaddy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $64.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.59. Godaddy Inc has a 12-month low of $59.93 and a 12-month high of $82.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.42 and a beta of 0.57.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Godaddy had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $780.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.03 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Godaddy Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Godaddy news, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 67,590 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $5,069,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 114,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,602,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 661 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $44,141.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,385,230.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,947 shares of company stock valued at $9,497,914. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Godaddy to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Godaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet cut Godaddy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Godaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Godaddy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.38.

About Godaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

