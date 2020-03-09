Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $15.39 Million in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 507,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,392,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.13% of Ally Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Ally Financial by 1,287.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Ally Financial by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

NYSE:ALLY opened at $24.29 on Monday. Ally Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $35.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.16 and a 200-day moving average of $31.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.28.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Ally Financial had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.43%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALLY. Barclays lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Nomura upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.46.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.