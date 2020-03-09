Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $15.65 Million in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 105,305 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,645,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.07% of Splunk at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Splunk by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,987,276 shares of the software company’s stock worth $352,080,000 after buying an additional 171,422 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Splunk by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,452,776 shares of the software company’s stock worth $217,582,000 after buying an additional 552,172 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Splunk by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,163 shares of the software company’s stock worth $145,001,000 after buying an additional 19,744 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Splunk by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 529,832 shares of the software company’s stock worth $79,353,000 after buying an additional 17,427 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Splunk by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 505,117 shares of the software company’s stock worth $75,652,000 after buying an additional 16,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 14,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total transaction of $2,176,758.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,118,821.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $457,844.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,488,900.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,993 shares of company stock worth $6,604,423 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPLK shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Argus boosted their target price on Splunk from $156.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Splunk from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Splunk from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Splunk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.25.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $138.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.03 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. Splunk Inc has a 52 week low of $107.16 and a 52 week high of $176.31.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The software company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $791.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.34 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.56%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

