Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $16.92 Million in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 201,111 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,920,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.25% of Arrow Electronics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,787,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,303,000 after purchasing an additional 159,524 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 209,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,640,000 after purchasing an additional 27,034 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

ARW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Arrow Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.88.

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $67.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.35 and a 1-year high of $86.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.79 and its 200 day moving average is $77.71.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Arrow Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.