Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Holdings in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,272 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.14% of Zebra Technologies worth $18,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 232.3% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.65, for a total transaction of $198,903.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,533.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. BidaskClub lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Zebra Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.57.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $202.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $237.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.85. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $166.15 and a one year high of $260.40.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

