Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,589,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.06% of Mercadolibre at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 94,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,889,000 after buying an additional 8,291 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 7,809.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 442,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,018,000 after buying an additional 436,794 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercadolibre alerts:

Mercadolibre stock opened at $614.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $673.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $595.69. The stock has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.29 and a beta of 1.56. Mercadolibre Inc has a 12-month low of $436.45 and a 12-month high of $756.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.97 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%. Mercadolibre’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

MELI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 target price on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mercadolibre from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded Mercadolibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Bradesco Corretora lowered Mercadolibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $645.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mercadolibre presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $701.60.

Mercadolibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercadolibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercadolibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.