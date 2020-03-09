Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 118,295 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 83.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,295 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.15% of Cognex worth $14,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognex by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,471 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,273,000 after acquiring an additional 68,458 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Cognex by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 415,396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,278,000 after acquiring an additional 32,597 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Cognex in the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognex by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 113,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cognex by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 156,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cognex from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Cognex in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $44.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.54. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $39.98 and a 1 year high of $59.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.15.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $169.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.20 million. Cognex had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 16.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

In related news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $615,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $513,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $3,627,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,627,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

