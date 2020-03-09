Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 4,979 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.18% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $15,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

JLL stock opened at $145.10 on Monday. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a twelve month low of $124.01 and a twelve month high of $178.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.88 and its 200-day moving average is $156.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.76.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.53. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 13.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JLL shares. ValuEngine upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.18.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

