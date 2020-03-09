Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 55,632 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,632 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of Incyte worth $16,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 17,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INCY opened at $76.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.34 and a 200 day moving average of $81.72. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $71.84 and a 12 month high of $96.79.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $579.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.13 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.70%. Incyte’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,079,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $631,825 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Incyte from $122.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on Incyte from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.85.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

