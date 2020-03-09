Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,622 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.20% of Guidewire Software worth $18,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 181.7% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 1,412.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total value of $238,080.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,813.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total value of $149,261.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,610.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,575 shares of company stock worth $11,174,303. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GWRE opened at $91.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.27. Guidewire Software Inc has a 52-week low of $86.47 and a 52-week high of $124.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -365.00, a PEG ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.32. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $173.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Guidewire Software Inc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Guidewire Software from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.44.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.