Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,558 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 25,599 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in VMware were worth $15,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in VMware by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $10,153,000 after acquiring an additional 19,154 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in VMware by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in VMware by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in VMware by 161.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,396 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in VMware by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,341 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. 17.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of VMware from $178.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of VMware from $194.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of VMware from to in a research report on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of VMware from $186.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.36.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $117.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $206.80.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. VMware had a net margin of 62.27% and a return on equity of 48.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 2,075 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $319,965.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,384,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

