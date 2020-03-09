Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,265 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.06% of TransDigm Group worth $17,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 46.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TDG shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $637.00 target price (down previously from $670.00) on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $655.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $617.54.

NYSE TDG opened at $503.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $625.85 and its 200-day moving average is $566.40. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $421.98 and a one year high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 13.87%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.70, for a total transaction of $10,090,928.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.08, for a total value of $6,550,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,927,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,734 shares of company stock worth $43,211,190. 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

