Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 4,035 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,035 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.07% of M&T Bank worth $15,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,079,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,336,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 419,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,294,000 after purchasing an additional 154,057 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,225,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,804,000 after purchasing an additional 122,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2,322.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 111,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,604,000 after purchasing an additional 106,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank stock opened at $125.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.67. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $122.47 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.15.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTB shares. ValuEngine upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded M&T Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.21.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

