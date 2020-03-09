Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 41,294 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 41,294 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of ResMed worth $17,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Conning Inc. raised its position in ResMed by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 5,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 14,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RMD opened at $166.08 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.28 and a 200-day moving average of $149.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.45. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.81 and a 52 week high of $177.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.60.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.20. ResMed had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $736.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.14, for a total transaction of $440,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,122,745.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,133 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.14, for a total value of $199,566.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,323,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,436 shares of company stock valued at $4,972,153. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RMD has been the subject of several research reports. CLSA initiated coverage on ResMed in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ResMed in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ResMed has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.25.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

