Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 653,045 Shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 84.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 653,045 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.14% of Steris worth $18,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in Steris by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 8,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Steris by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Steris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Steris by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 12,135 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Steris by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 191,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,231,000 after acquiring an additional 90,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Steris alerts:

STE opened at $157.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Steris PLC has a 1-year low of $118.18 and a 1-year high of $168.98. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.58.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Steris had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Steris PLC will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.27%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on STE shares. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Steris from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.75.

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $516,993.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,093.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Steris Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steris PLC (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for Steris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.