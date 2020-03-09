Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $17.75 Million Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 161,111 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,749,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of Check Point Software Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,040,000. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 11.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 399,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,705,000 after purchasing an additional 41,929 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $5,114,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 217.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 10,187 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $98.60 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.81. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $96.40 and a fifty-two week high of $132.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.77.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 41.39%. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. First Analysis downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.35.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

