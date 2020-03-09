Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) PT Lowered to C$31.00

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GWO. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$37.00 target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Friday, February 7th. CSFB set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$33.91.

TSE:GWO traded down C$1.40 on Monday, hitting C$27.85. The stock had a trading volume of 966,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,499. The company has a quick ratio of 10.90, a current ratio of 13.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.24. The stock has a market cap of $28.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$32.25. Great-West Lifeco has a 1-year low of C$27.22 and a 1-year high of C$35.60.

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Senior Officer Garry Macnicholas sold 17,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.48, for a total value of C$605,551.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$177,117.60. Also, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.22, for a total transaction of C$99,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 779 shares in the company, valued at C$26,657.38.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

