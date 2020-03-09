Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Releases Earnings Results

Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.07) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of GGP stock traded down GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 4.15 ($0.05). 61,058,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,880,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.46 million and a P/E ratio of -41.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.34. Greatland Gold has a 52 week low of GBX 1.47 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 5.89 ($0.08).

In related news, insider Alex Borrelli bought 103,372 shares of Greatland Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £4,134.88 ($5,439.20).

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) price objective (up previously from GBX 4 ($0.05)) on shares of Greatland Gold in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Greatland Gold Company Profile

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources. It explores for gold, nickel, and cobalt deposits. The company primarily holds 100% interests in six projects, including four situated in Western Australia and two located in Tasmania. Greatland Gold plc was founded in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

