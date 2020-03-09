Greggs plc (LON:GRG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Greggs plc (LON:GRG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,053.33 ($27.01).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GRG shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.57) price target on shares of Greggs in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Greggs to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

Greggs stock opened at GBX 2,180 ($28.68) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,298.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,111.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74. Greggs has a 1 year low of GBX 1,718 ($22.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,550 ($33.54). The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.30.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a GBX 33 ($0.43) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. Greggs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.50%.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, drinks, snacks, small cakes and muffins, breakfast products, and sweet bakery treats, as well as porridges, salads, and soups. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised stores in motorway service stations and petrol forecourts.

