Grid+ Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $893.00 (GRID)

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded 30.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. During the last week, Grid+ has traded 34.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Grid+ has a total market cap of $2.78 million and approximately $893.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grid+ token can currently be purchased for $0.0708 or 0.00000777 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Grid+

Grid+’s launch date was July 12th, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 tokens. Grid+’s official website is gridplus.io. Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy. The official message board for Grid+ is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86.

Grid+ Token Trading

Grid+ can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grid+ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grid+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

