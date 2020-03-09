GridCoin (GRC) Reaches Market Cap of $1.09 Million

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded up 6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 9th. One GridCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, Bittrex, OpenLedger DEX and C-CEX. In the last week, GridCoin has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. GridCoin has a market cap of $1.09 million and $415.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

GridCoin Coin Profile

GridCoin (GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 429,578,623 coins and its circulating supply is 398,925,591 coins. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GridCoin is www.gridcoin.us. GridCoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GridCoin Coin Trading

GridCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, OpenLedger DEX, Bittrex, SouthXchange, Trade By Trade and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GridCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GridCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

