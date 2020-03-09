Grin Trading Up 2.3% Over Last Week (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 9th. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00011261 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Coinall, BitForex and TradeOgre. Grin has a total market capitalization of $36.70 million and approximately $27.81 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000761 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000731 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 35,726,340 coins. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW.

Grin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, TradeOgre, LBank, BitForex, Coinall, Hotbit and Bisq. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

