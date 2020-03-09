GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) Rating Increased to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, FinViz reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson lowered shares of GrubHub from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of GrubHub from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.57.

GrubHub stock opened at $51.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.35. GrubHub has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $80.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. GrubHub had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $341.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. GrubHub’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that GrubHub will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GrubHub news, CTO Maria Belousova sold 17,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $915,096.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 20,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,397.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total transaction of $158,048.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,156 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,934.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,425 shares of company stock worth $1,916,894 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRUB. Janus Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of GrubHub in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,337,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings acquired a new stake in shares of GrubHub in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,234,000. Global Thematic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 2,185,473 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,889,000 after purchasing an additional 59,567 shares during the last quarter. Russell Frank Co raised its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Frank Co now owns 714,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,444,000 after purchasing an additional 403,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 139,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

