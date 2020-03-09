GXChain Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00005074 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, OTCBTC, Bit-Z and BigONE. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. GXChain has a total market cap of $30.08 million and approximately $7.13 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GXChain alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00034938 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 4th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,898,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GXChain Coin Trading

GXChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Binance, QBTC, Huobi, DragonEX, Gate.io, Bit-Z and OTCBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.