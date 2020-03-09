H & R Block Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.46 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:HRB)

H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) – Oppenheimer cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for H & R Block in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the company will earn $2.46 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.50. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for H & R Block’s Q4 2020 earnings at $4.68 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $519.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.12 million. H & R Block had a return on equity of 181.10% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of H & R Block from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine lowered H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on H & R Block from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

HRB stock opened at $19.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.75 and its 200 day moving average is $23.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.35. H & R Block has a 1-year low of $17.61 and a 1-year high of $29.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of H & R Block by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 123,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of H & R Block by 0.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of H & R Block by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of H & R Block by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of H & R Block by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 42,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.37%.

About H & R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

