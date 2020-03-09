Hacken Reaches Market Cap of $937,380.00 (HKN)

Hacken (CURRENCY:HKN) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Over the last seven days, Hacken has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar. Hacken has a market capitalization of $937,380.00 and $1,708.00 worth of Hacken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hacken token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001872 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Kuna, IDEX and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00496780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $552.20 or 0.06053457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00060440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030107 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012359 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003664 BTC.

About Hacken

Hacken is a token. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Hacken’s total supply is 5,488,560 tokens. Hacken’s official Twitter account is @Hacken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hacken is /r/hacken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hacken’s official website is hacken.io. Hacken’s official message board is steemit.com/@hacken.

Hacken Token Trading

Hacken can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, YoBit, Kuna and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hacken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hacken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

