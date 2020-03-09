Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,868,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 148,380 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.96% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $50,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 156.1% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ HALO opened at $19.49 on Monday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.61 and a 52 week high of $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.90.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.71% and a negative net margin of 36.86%. The firm had revenue of $53.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HALO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.