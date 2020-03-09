Hamel Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Hamel Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 100.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 11,575 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises about 1.7% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.00.

Honeywell International stock opened at $152.69 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.38 and a 1-year high of $184.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

