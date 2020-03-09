Hamel Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Hamel Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 815.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,885 shares during the quarter. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 403,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,214,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 961,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,407,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 14,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 8,294 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Michael P. Huerta acquired 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.38 per share, for a total transaction of $58,814.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,758.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 976,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.40 per share, with a total value of $45,309,924.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 980,532 shares of company stock valued at $45,522,339 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.58.

Shares of DAL opened at $43.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.27. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.87 and a 52-week high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 22.02%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

