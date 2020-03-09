Hamel Associates Inc. Buys 3,165 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Hamel Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,920 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for about 1.7% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Trust Co raised its position in Boeing by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 30,713,384 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,005,192,000 after buying an additional 222,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Boeing by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,302,874 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,568,424,000 after acquiring an additional 181,667 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 35,366.3% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,137 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,677,675 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $872,278,000 after acquiring an additional 108,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,428,366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $791,065,000 after acquiring an additional 39,352 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Boeing from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price objective on Boeing to $337.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.03.

Shares of BA opened at $229.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $146.63 billion, a PE ratio of -191.18, a P/E/G ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $319.73 and a 200 day moving average of $346.38. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $249.80 and a 52-week high of $427.70.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s payout ratio is currently -236.89%.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

