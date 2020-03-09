Hamel Associates Inc. Cuts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hamel Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,267 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the period. Intel comprises 2.9% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $870,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $216,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 216,224 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 27.1% during the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,138 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $52.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Northland Securities cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nomura lifted their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Intel from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.48.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 9,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $569,898.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $757,090.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,710,276 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

