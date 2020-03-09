Hamel Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Hamel Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,952 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 4.5% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 30.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $37,671,790. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $115.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $96.53 and a 12 month high of $125.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Walmart to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.81.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

