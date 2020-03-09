Hamel Associates Inc. Has $1.46 Million Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Hamel Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 66.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,190 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in 3M by 73.5% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.92.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $145.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $87.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $144.44 and a 1-year high of $219.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.49 and its 200-day moving average is $166.43.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.62%.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

