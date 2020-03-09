Hamel Associates Inc. Has $2.59 Million Stock Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Hamel Associates Inc. raised its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,106 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,345,151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $661,036,000 after buying an additional 16,215 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271,313 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $646,444,000 after buying an additional 31,862 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,852,259 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $563,635,000 after buying an additional 55,210 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,762,545 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $593,146,000 after buying an additional 10,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,454,215 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $287,367,000 after buying an additional 112,299 shares in the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $189.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $211.32 and a 200-day moving average of $205.72. The company has a market capitalization of $147.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.48. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $178.27 and a 52-week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 63.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.82.

In related news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,258. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

