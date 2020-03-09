Hamel Associates Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Hamel Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,405 shares during the quarter. BCE accounts for approximately 1.4% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in BCE by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,138,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,726,000 after purchasing an additional 386,696 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of BCE by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,813,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,989,000 after acquiring an additional 272,846 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BCE by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,495,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,334,000 after acquiring an additional 233,697 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of BCE by 340.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 300,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,934,000 after acquiring an additional 232,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of BCE by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,904,000 after acquiring an additional 185,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.28.

BCE opened at $44.34 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.57 and its 200-day moving average is $47.61. The company has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $43.65 and a one year high of $49.58.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 12.84%. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6267 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 91.29%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

