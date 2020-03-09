Hamel Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Hamel Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 55,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Bank of America by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,086,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,493,000 after purchasing an additional 154,396 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 24,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 71.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.12.

NYSE:BAC opened at $22.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

